NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City parks and recreation centers, which have been closed since last March, will reopen next week.
Thirteen centers will open Monday to members only.READ MORE: New York Announces First Winners Of COVID Vaccination Scholarship Incentive
Centers will operate at reduced capacity, and mask wearing is required.
Officials say equipment has been arranged to promote social distancing, and shared equipment will be cleaned frequently.READ MORE: Researchers Launching Study To Determine How Effective COVID Vaccines Are For Cancer Patients, Survivors
Indoor pools remain closed to the public.
Indoor programming will also resume at New York City senior centers on Monday.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says the centers cannot discriminate, so they’ll be open to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.MORE NEWS: New York-Presbyterian To Mandate COVID-19 Vaccinations For Staff
Masks, social distancing and daily health screenings will be required for everyone.