By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City parks and recreation centers, which have been closed since last March, will reopen next week.

Thirteen centers will open Monday to members only.

Centers will operate at reduced capacity, and mask wearing is required.

Officials say equipment has been arranged to promote social distancing, and shared equipment will be cleaned frequently.

Indoor pools remain closed to the public.

Indoor programming will also resume at New York City senior centers on Monday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the centers cannot discriminate, so they’ll be open to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Masks, social distancing and daily health screenings will be required for everyone.

