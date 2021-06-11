NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Early voting starts Saturday and runs through June 20.
Primary Election Day is June 22.READ MORE: Primary Elections Guide For Voters In New York And New Jersey
Voters in New York City will choose primary candidates for mayor, comptroller, public advocate, city council and borough presidents.
For the first time, they'll be using ranked choice voting.
Early voting sites may not be the same as your regular polling location.