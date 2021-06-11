NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released photos of three men wanted in a subway attack in Brooklyn.
Authorities say a 28-year-old man was slashed in the face, ear and stomach after an argument.
It happened last Wednesday on the J train at the Cleveland Street station in Cypress Hills.
The victim is expected to be OK.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.