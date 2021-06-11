JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Special Olympics of New Jersey Torch Run returned to Jersey City on Friday after the charity run was postponed last year because of the pandemic.
Around 50 officers from the Jersey City Police Department carried the Flame of Hope over a five-mile course.
Ultimately, the torch travels 750 miles before the opening ceremony for the Special Olympics New Jersey summer games.
The run helps raise money, and this year, it also raised some spirits.
"As we were running, there were just so many people cheering for the police and for the cause. It makes you feel good to see something so positive going on after such a terrible year that everybody's been through," Det. Joe Cossolini said.
Friday’s run covered 26 different legs through more than 300 towns.