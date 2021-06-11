Mayoral DebateWatch The Democratic Primary Leading Contenders NYC Mayoral Debate
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD have released pictures of two men they say exposed themselves in separate incidents in the subway.

One incident happened Monday at 9:50 a.m. at the Ditmas Avenue F train stop. Police say a woman spotted a man exposing himself at the station. They released a photo of him on the subway.

The other incident happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound 6 train at 59th Street and Lexington Avenue. They say an 18-year-old girl spotted the man exposing and touching himself near her. She was able to exit the train.

(credit: NYPD)

Now the NYPD wants your help identifying the men.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

