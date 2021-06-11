NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD have released pictures of two men they say exposed themselves in separate incidents in the subway.
One incident happened Monday at 9:50 a.m. at the Ditmas Avenue F train stop. Police say a woman spotted a man exposing himself at the station. They released a photo of him on the subway.
The other incident happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound 6 train at 59th Street and Lexington Avenue. They say an 18-year-old girl spotted the man exposing and touching himself near her. She was able to exit the train.
Now the NYPD wants your help identifying the men.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.