TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Dogs are in the spotlight this weekend as thousands of pooches participate in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
For the first time in the show’s 145-year history, the competition is being held outside of New York City.READ MORE: NYPD: Mother Throws 4-Week-Old Daughter, 2-Year-Old Son Out Window Before Jumping Out Herself
It’s taking place in Tarrytown without an audience because of the pandemic.READ MORE: Caught On Camera: Man Punches Woman In Face After Stealing Phone In Central Park
Throughout the weekend, the dogs and their handlers are showing off training, agility and personality.MORE NEWS: FDNY: 4 Arrested After Being Caught With Over $8,000 In Illegal Fireworks
All eyes will be on the canine competitors Sunday night when “Best in Show” is awarded.