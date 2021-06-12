Campaign 2021Early Voting Underway In New York City Primaries
By CBSNewYork Team
TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Dogs are in the spotlight this weekend as thousands of pooches participate in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

For the first time in the show’s 145-year history, the competition is being held outside of New York City.

It’s taking place in Tarrytown without an audience because of the pandemic.

Throughout the weekend, the dogs and their handlers are showing off training, agility and personality.

All eyes will be on the canine competitors Sunday night when “Best in Show” is awarded.

