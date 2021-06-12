NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to find a man caught on camera pointing a gun at a Bronx deli worker and taking money from the cash register.
It happened at Speedy Express Deli on East Tremont Avenue around 4 a.m. back on May 17, but police released the video this week.READ MORE: Authorities: 14 Injured In Mass Shooting In Downtown Austin, Texas
The suspect aimed a gun at the 39-year-old deli worker and demanded cash, police said.READ MORE: 3 Arrested, 1 Suspect Still Wanted For Drive-By Shooting That Injured 4 In Yonkers
The worker put the cash register drawer on the counter and the suspect took approximately $900 before leaving the area in a dark colored sedan.
The man police are looking for was last seen wearing a yellow cap, black sunglasses, a black jacket, black slacks and brown shoes.MORE NEWS: NYPD Searching For Teen Brothers Malachi Casey And Juanell Mapp, Missing Since Friday
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.