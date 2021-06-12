NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a mother threw her two young children, including a newborn, out of a second-story window in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.

Police say the 24-year-old mother first threw her 4-week-old daughter out of a second-floor window at 178 Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville, followed by her 2-year-old son.

The mom, naked and possibly suffering from mental illness, then jumped out behind them.

“We started to scream because we saw a newborn baby on the ground with blood coming from the hair,” neighbor Shandie Harrison told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon.

She heard the baby’s cries and rushed to see what was going on. She says the mom was still trying to hurt the baby.

“My brother-in-law, he was the one who ran and jumped over the fence and tried to get the baby from the mom, but the mom was trying to fight my brother-in-law not to take the baby, so he was the one who took the baby from the mom,” Harrison said.

Harrison says the mom appeared out of her mind.

She says after her brother-in-law got the kids away from their mother, she appeared distraught, yet grateful.

“She was asking for help. She asked my brother-in-law to take care of the baby … I hope she gets the best help she can. You know, a family member try to reach out to her and people are in the surrounding. She needs help,” Harrison said.

The mom and two children were taken to a local hospital.

Police say the 4-week-old baby girl is now in critical condition.

The 2-year-old boy and his mother suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be OK.

Police say right now a motive for the incident is unknown, but mental illness is a possibility.

