By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a rather gray day overall with clouds prevailing and temperatures a bit below where they should be.
Expect a bit of clearing tonight with temps remaining comfy in the 50s to low 60s.
Tomorrow will feature a bit more sunshine and warmth with temps reaching the mid 70s, but it won’t be too muggy.

There will also be a risk for some late PM showers and storms, so you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy if you’ll be out and about tomorrow evening.
The showers persist into Monday with temps and humidity bumping up, so we’ll be feeling the muggy factor with highs closer to 80.
The showers persist into Monday with temps and humidity bumping up, so we'll be feeling the muggy factor with highs closer to 80.

A few leftover showers early Tuesday before a pretty nice stretch of dry weather for the rest of the week.
Have a great night!