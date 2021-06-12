By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Happy weekend! It'll be a decent one overall but expect more clouds than sunshine.
Today will feature mostly to partly cloudy skies with temps in the low to mid 70s.
There’s a slim chance of a passing shower or sprinkle in the city, but the risk stays to the north.
Skies are partly cloudy overnight with temps in the low 60s for NYC and 50s in the suburbs.
Sunday morning is looking like the brightest part of the weekend, and places to the east will hold onto the sun the longest.
After a mix of sun and clouds to start, you’ll notice clouds thickening in the afternoon.
While a shower cannot be ruled out, especially for the mountains, most places stay dry until Sunday night. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Later Sunday evening into Monday has the best chance of seeing showers and perhaps a thunderstorm as a front approaches and slows down.
Later Sunday evening into Monday has the best chance of seeing showers and perhaps a thunderstorm as a front approaches and slows down.
Stay safe and have a great weekend!