NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for the suspect in a brazen Central Park robbery.
It happened just after 10 a.m. Friday near East 110th Street and East Drive.READ MORE: NYPD: Mother Throws 4-Week-Old Daughter, 2-Year-Old Son Out Window Before Jumping Out Herself
Surveillance video shows a man walk up to a woman who is sitting on a bench and try to take her phone out of her hand.READ MORE: Police: Man Shoves 77-Year-Old Into Window, Bites Him After Being Denied Access To Bathroom At Greenwich Village Diner
As the victim tries to fight him off, the suspect punches her in the face, then runs off with the phone.
Police say the 40-year-old victim was not seriously hurt.MORE NEWS: In-Person Races Resume In NYC With New York Mini 10K
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.