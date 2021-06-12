NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a cook at a Greenwich Village diner was attacked Saturday morning when he wouldn’t let a man use their bathroom.
It happened around 9:45 a.m. at the Washington Square Diner on West Fourth Street.
According to police, the 77-year-old cook refused to allow 27-year-old Gregory Conwell, of Brooklyn, access to the diner’s bathroom.
The two got into a fight, and Conwell allegedly pushed the cook into a window, causing the window to break, and bit the cook on the arm.
Conwell then ran off. He was caught in Washington Square Park and arrested.
The victim suffered cuts to the back of his head from being pushed into the window. He was last reported to be in stable condition.
Conwell has been charged with criminal mischief and assault.