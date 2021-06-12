Campaign 2021Early Voting Underway In New York City Primaries
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities made a major fireworks bust just weeks before Independence Day.

Four people were arrested after FDNY fire marshals with the New York City Fireworks Task Force found a van full of illegal fireworks worth more than $8,000.

Authorities said they were able to stop them before they could be sold or used in New York City.

Officials did not say where the van was found.

