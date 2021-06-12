NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities made a major fireworks bust just weeks before Independence Day.
Four people were arrested after FDNY fire marshals with the New York City Fireworks Task Force found a van full of illegal fireworks worth more than $8,000.
FDNY Fire Marshals from the #NYCFireworksTaskForce today arrested Elvis Diaz (26), Kevin Jimenez (23), Bryan Lopez-Arias (24), and Wendy Lopez-Arias (28), for possession of approximately $8,400 worth of illegal fireworks. pic.twitter.com/hJlkSXyR6I
— FDNY (@FDNY) June 12, 2021
Authorities said they were able to stop them before they could be sold or used in New York City.
Officials did not say where the van was found.