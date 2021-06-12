NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating an alleged robbery of a Jewish man that was caught on camera in Brooklyn.
Police said three men on motorcycles approached the victim, 21, and made anti-Semitic statements before demanding his cash.
When the victim tried to call 911, one of the suspects reportedly grabbed the man's yarmulke and all three took off.
It happened on Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg on June 2, but police just released the surveillance video.
The victim was not hurt and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.