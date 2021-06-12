NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find two teenage brothers who were reported missing in the East Village.
Malachi Casey, 14, and Juanell Mapp, 13, were last seen by their mother in front of a laundromat on East 5th Street around 5 p.m. Friday, according to police.
Malachi is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with white writing that says "good fellow" and camouflage pants.
Juanell is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with a medium build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants with white stripes on the side and Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information on the brothers’ whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.