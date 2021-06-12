YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Three suspects, including two teenagers, were arrested for what police said was a gang-related, drive-by shooting that injured four people in Yonkers, authorities announced Saturday.

A fourth suspect is still on the loose.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday near Elm Street and Oak Street in a neighborhood known as the Trees.

Police said a group was standing outside a bodega on the corner when a sedan drove by and someone opened fire.

Investigators who reviewed surveillance video and evidence from the scene said about 10 people were on the sidewalk near the store when a gray Toyota Camry drove by and someone in the backseat opened fire on them.

At least 10 shots were fired, investigators believe. They determined the shooting was gang-related.

One of the victims, a 28-year-old woman, remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being shot in the chest, according to police.

A 31-year-old man, 24-year-old man and 23-year-old man are hospitalized in stable condition, each with a gunshot wound to their lower body.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy from Mount Vernon who they said was the alleged shooter.

The alleged driver, Andrew McKenzie, 21, of Greenwich, Connecticut, was also arrested, police said.

Police said the third suspect taken into custody, Tyrese White, 18, of Mount Vernon, is also wanted for an alleged robbery in New York City and alleged assault in Mount Vernon.

The shooting Thursday happened just around the corner from where a 6-year-old boy was shot in the chest in April. He survived.