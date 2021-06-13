By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Happy Sunday! Today will be milder and a bit brighter than yesterday, although we still can't rule out some spotty showers.
Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temps reaching the mid 70s.
While much of the day is dry, a stray shower to the N&W is possible. Places to the west will see more in the way of cloud cover, while the sun hangs on longer out east.
A better chance of some showers and thunderstorms moves in overnight into Monday morning.
Temps will be in the low to mid 60s waking up tomorrow and you'll want to grab the umbrella out the door.
It’s an unsettled day overall Monday. After a batch of showers to start, the afternoon is mostly cloudy with shower activity becoming more scattered.
Highs will be in the upper 70s and it’s a bit more humid. Another round of showers and perhaps a gusty thunderstorm arrives tomorrow evening.
After a lingering risk of scattered t'storms on Tuesday, the week shakes up nicely with several pleasant days ahead.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!