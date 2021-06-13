By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a milder and slightly brighter Sunday across the area, with temperatures reaching the mid 70s for many folks.
There were a few spotty showers during the afternoon, and we expect more this evening and overnight.
The best bet for more potent activity will be after midnight and south/west of New York City, but just make sure to be careful if you’re out and about overnight as some showers/storms could produce downpours.
Monday will be a generally cloudy day from start to finish with a bit more humidity along, with temps in the low/mid 70s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially during the evening hours as a front approaches.
Have a good night!