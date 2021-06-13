By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everyone! It'll be a partly clear and comfy start to the day with temps in the mid 50s for most with low 60s around NYC.
We do expect a bit more sunshine today compared to Saturday, and the temperatures should be a little bit milder with highs reaching the mid 70s. The good news is that it won't be too humid, but the bad news is we will have a risk for showers returning later today.
A couple of showers will swing through during the evening, with perhaps a few thundershowers late tonight. We're not expecting a washout, but just make sure to keep an eye on the sky.
The showers persist into Monday with temps and humidity bumping up, so we’ll be feeling the muggy factor with highs closer to 80. A few leftover showers early Tuesday before a pretty nice stretch of dry weather for the rest of the week. Have a great night!