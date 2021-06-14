NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a brazen attack over the weekend inside a Bronx bodega.

The NYPD said a teenager was stabbed as two men stole the shoes right off his feet.

Now, police are looking for the suspects.

There is new video of the attack and CBS2’s Kevin Rincon spoke with a worker who saw it all unfold.

Inside a bodega at the corner of Decatur and East 195th Street, things took a violent turn Sunday morning behind the counter.

Surveillance video shows two suspects throwing just about anything they can find at a 17-year-old. Police said the suspects were after the teenager’s shoes.

“Everything put on the floor, everything over here on the floor,” a worker named Marino told Rincon.

Marino, a cook at the bodega, said the situation was chaotic.

“Two people come over here, and then got in a fight over here. They got a knife and chopped him like three times,” Marino said.

Two workers tried to help, but the suspects still grabbed the shoes and ran off, police said.

After the intense struggle, the teenager was able to get out of the store. Police said he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Customers were left shocked after hearing about what happened.

“Shaking my head,” one woman said. “For a pair of sneakers? I could understand somebody try to hurt you physically and you protect yourself, but for a pair of sneakers? That’s dumb.”

“Wow, that’s crazy,” another said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

CBS2’s Kevin Rincon contributed to this report