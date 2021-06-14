NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dog has been reunited with her 73-year-old owner after being stolen last week in Brooklyn, the family tells CBS2.
There was no word on exactly how the dog, named Luna, was located.
The 9-year-old toy poodle was taken last week during a carjacking near Mill Avenue and Mayfair Drive in Mill Basin.
Police said they found the car days later. So far, there's no word on an arrest.