FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man and woman stole a car from a Chick-fil-A parking lot on Long Island.
It happened back on May 28 at the eatery on Broadhollow Road in Farmingdale.
Police say the pair stole a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse shortly before 7 p.m.
The search continues for the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.