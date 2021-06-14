SEA GIRT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Mask confusion: Where and when do you need to wear a mask in the Tri-State Area?

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, if you are vaccinated, you have more freedoms.

“Definitely confusing. Don’t really know what do exactly, just err on the safe side,” said Spring Lake Heights resident Katie O’Neill.

O’Neill has noticed that rules vary from store to store. Others have seen this, too.

“There are a few signs saying ‘Please wear a mask,’ and if you don’t have one, they will give one to you,” said Wall Township resident Nancy Brannon.

“I went to a Sunglass Hut and they totally required a mask,” said Isabella Capuano.

A sign on the door of Francesca’s, a clothing boutique in Sea Girt reads “Face coverings: Please follow current CDC guidance to suit your personal situation.”

“It’s a preference,” said Tiffany Cox of Howell.

CDC and state guidelines in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut allow fully vaccinated people to take off their masks in most indoor and outdoor situations, but leave it up to the individual business to require face coverings or not.

“I had to get comfortable with a mask. Now, getting comfortable without a mask,” said Wall Township resident Vinny Gill.

Many people Baker spoke with at the Brook 35 shopping center had a mask with them and put it on if they saw employees wearing one as a sign of respect.

“People who come into the store always ask us, very polite, do you want us to wear a mask? And we say its your personal choice,” said Wendy Jennings.

Most workers are keeping masks on.

“Just because I do come in contact with so many people and I have a little one at home that isn’t vaccinated yet,” Cox said.

CDC guidelines still require masks on:

Public transportation

Nursing homes

Homeless shelters

Correctional facilities

Schools

Health care facilities

“We have a pandemic among unvaccinated residents, not among the vaccinated,” said Gov. Phil Murphy.

The message: If you want more freedoms, get vaccinated.

In New Jersey students, can ditch masks in cases of extreme heat.

Meg Baker contributed to this report.