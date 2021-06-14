(CBSNewYork)- With the New York Islanders in the midst of a deep playoff run, life is pretty good right now as a Isles fan. This run along with the franchise’s historical success has New York ranked as the fourth-best city to be an NHL fan in a new WalletHub study.
The study took into account 21 different factors from ticket prices to stadium capacity to team performance and after looking through the data, WalletHub found NYC to be in the top five for hockey fandom.
The only three cities ranking ahead of New York were Boston, Detroit and Pittsburgh. Of those, New York is the only one with a team remaining in the playoffs.
New York was the highest ranked hockey city of those that have teams left in the playoffs. The closest was the home of the Islanders opponents in the Stanley Cup semifinals, the Tampa Bay Lightning, which checked in a No. 8. Las Vegas, home of the Golden Knights, ranked 22nd, despite not having much history with hockey prior to the team’s first season in 2017-18.
Montreal, home of the Canadiens, was not ranked as part of the study which focused solely on U.S. cities.
The Islanders and Lightning resume their series on Tuesday night at Amalie Arena with puck drop at 8 p.m.