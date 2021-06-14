Showers/iso’d t’storms are expected today with temperatures running slightly cooler than yesterday… highs in the low 70s.
Showers/t’storms remain in the forecast tonight with perhaps a strong or even severe t’storm… damaging winds, hail and downpours are the main concerns. Temps will fall into the 60s/50s around the area.
Sct’d showers and iso’d t’storms are expected tomorrow with temperatures running warmer… highs around 80.
Wednesday’s much better: mostly to partly sunny, low humidity and highs in the 70s.