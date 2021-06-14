NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Early voting is underway in New York City and the Democratic mayoral candidates have decided the gloves are off, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Monday.

It was Andrew Yang’s one-two punch. A pro-Yang PAC started airing an attack ad slamming Eric Adams just as Yang unveiled an endorsement sure to hit the Democratic front-runner where it hurts: the police captains union.

Adams is a former NYPD captain, but the union picked Yang as their candidate for mayor.

“It sends a very powerful message that the officers that know Eric Adams best, that worked with him for years, are endorsing me for mayor,” Yang said.

Since early voting started Saturday, some 32,000 people have cast ballots so far. The campaigns, meanwhile, have taken a negative and ugly turn.

NEW YORK CITY PRIMARY ELECTION

Later today, Adams is scheduled to take aim at Kathryn Garcia by standing with former sanitation workers who claim women and minorities were victimized by unequal pay when Garcia was sanitation commissioner.

Garcia denies the claims.

“I’m not a politician. This is really about him starting to throw dirt. This is, what he must be seeing, is that he knows that this is a race between him and I down to the finish,” said Garcia.

Scott Stringer, whose campaign has been sidetracked by sexual harassment allegations, said he’s still in it to win it.

“To be mayor of New York City is not a straight line. Look, I beat Eliot Spitzer when everyone said I couldn’t. I’ve never been in a race where I was ahead for I didn’t have turbulence. I’m a city kid. I get knocked down, I get back up,” said Stringer.

Watch CBS2’s leading contenders debate —

Maya Wiley cast an early ballot Monday at Erasmus High School in Brooklyn, becoming the third in the multi-candidate Democratic mayoral primary field to do so.

Shaun Donovan and Garcia also voted early amid much speculation about whether the candidates did ranked choice voting.

If they did, many want to know who they ranked second. Garcia refused to say.

“I am not disclosing who I voted for. Everyone needs to make up their own minds,” she said.

Watch: How Does Ranked Choice Voting Work? —

Garcia got another boost Monday, picking up the endorsement of Crain’s New York Business. She’s also endorsed by The New York Times and The Daily News.

Early voting continues through Sunday, June 20. The election is Tuesday, June 22.