NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man they say hit two subway riders with a brick.
Officers searched the area around the Bergen Street stop on the F line Monday in Brooklyn, where the suspect left the train around 7 a.m.
Investigators said the incident started one stop away at Carroll Street.
The suspect allegedly boarded a northbound train, pulled the brick out of his bag and hit the passengers.
One person was treated for a cut on his head. The other refused medical care.