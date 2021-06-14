CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will return Monday night with a live audience.

Colbert hasn’t done a show in front of a crowd at the Ed Sullivan Theater since March of last year, instead filming from a converted storage room in the building.

For his big return Monday night, Colbert will welcome former The Daily Show host Jon Stewart and musical guest H.E.R.

You can catch the return of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday night right after CBS2 News at 11.

