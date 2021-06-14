NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will return Monday night with a live audience.
Colbert hasn't done a show in front of a crowd at the Ed Sullivan Theater since March of last year, instead filming from a converted storage room in the building.
For his big return Monday night, Colbert will welcome former The Daily Show host Jon Stewart and musical guest H.E.R.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @ColbertLateShow will return to The Ed Sullivan Theater on June 14 welcoming back a full and fully-vaccinated studio audience.
It's the first network late night show to make that move.
You can catch the return of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday night right after CBS2 News at 11.