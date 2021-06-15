NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A gunfight on Staten Island was caught on video, and police want your help finding the shooters.
It happened Sunday at 11 p.m. at Continental Place near the Big Park in Mariners Harbor.
Police say two men were talking outside. Surveillance video shows one of the men run into a nearby building, pull out a gun, and open fire out the door. That gunman then runs off. Meanwhile, the person he had been talking to took cover under a park bench, and then can be seen running into the building.
The other gunman was not seen on video.
Luckily, there were no injuries reported in this incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.