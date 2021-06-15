MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Divers are searching a New Jersey lake for a missing paddle boarder.
The man apparently fell into Dators Pond in Mahwah, which can be 60-feet deep in some areas.READ MORE: Retired Hackensack Fire Department Lt. Timothy Rice Laid To Rest
Numerous police and emergency vehicles were on the scene Monday night, including crews from surrounding towns.READ MORE: Actress Lisa Banes Dies After Being Struck By Scooter On Upper West Side
The man’s name has not been released.
Last week, a 21-year-old man died after jumping into a lake at nearby Darlington County Park.MORE NEWS: New York Poised To Lift Most COVID Restrictions As Vaccination Rate Hovers Around 70%
Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.