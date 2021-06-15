VERNON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was a fire at a New Jersey water park Tuesday.
It happened at Mountain Creek in Vernon.
Flames engulfed a water slide called the High Anxiety.
Luckily, the park was not yet open for the season and no injuries were reported.
It’s still unclear what caused the fire.