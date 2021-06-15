CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Sct’d showers and iso’d rumbles of thunder are expected today… little/no risk for severe storms. As for our temperatures, they’ll be running a little warmer with highs near 80.

Any shower activity wraps up early this evening and gives way to clearing skies. Temps will fall into the 60s and 50s around the area.

Tomorrow’s looking like an overall better day: mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday’s looking good, as well: mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s.

