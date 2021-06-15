By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello!
Expect a b e a u t i f u l stretch of days coming up. Temps lower into the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday, with super low humidity. It will be so dry I would not be surprised if a Red Flag Warning went out! Mind your fires people.
Temps on Wed: 75-79.
Temps on Thursday: 76-80.
By Friday, we turn the winds southwesterly and temps bump back up into the mid 80s.
Expect a few pop-storms Saturday with higher humidity. Temps will be pushing 90.
Have a good one!