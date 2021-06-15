CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hello!

READ MORE: New York Relaxes Most COVID-19 Restrictions After Reaching 70% Vaccination Rate; Cuomo: 'A Momentous Day'

Expect a b e a u t i f u l stretch of days coming up. Temps lower into the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday, with super low humidity. It will be so dry I would not be surprised if a Red Flag Warning went out! Mind your fires people.

Temps on Wed: 75-79.

READ MORE: Fireworks Honor Essential Workers As New York Lifts Most COVID Restrictions

Temps on Thursday: 76-80.

By Friday, we turn the winds southwesterly and temps bump back up into the mid 80s.

Expect a few pop-storms Saturday with higher humidity. Temps will be pushing 90.

MORE NEWS: COVID Restrictions Lifted: Yankee Stadium Returns To Full Capacity Friday

Have a good one!

CBSNewYork Team