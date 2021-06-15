NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City pizza lovers have named pepperoni their favorite topping.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the winner Tuesday, with a slice from Little Italy Pizza on Park Place.
“In honor of the new king, I want to just take a bite here and I’ll tell you what it feels like,” he said. “Mmm ranked choice voting. I didn’t know it would be this delicious.”
The mayor asked New Yorkers to pick their favorite pizza toppings last week, as part of a push to practice ranked choice voting ahead of the June Primary Election.
By 10 a.m. Tuesday, pepperoni had 8,767 votes, or about 45%.
It was followed by:
- Sausage 3,040
- Pineapple 2,562
- Mushrooms 2,459
- Olives 914
- Green peppers 712
- Vegan cheese 574
- Clams 350
Once the ranked choice process was complete, pepperoni wound up with 12,952 votes, ahead of mushrooms at 5,721.
De Blasio’s top choices — green peppers and olives — were eliminated, along with his least favorites (pineapple and clams).
"Take that pineapple. You were an imposter from the beginning. The people of New York City saw through you," he shouted.
Early Voting got underway Saturday in the June Primary, and Election Day is set for June 22. Click here for our primary guide.