CALVERTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – With COVID restrictions now lifted across New York state for most businesses, many owners are trying to quickly navigate their way back to normal.

But what does normal now look like at big amusement parks which attract thousands of people a day?

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, the water is back on Splish Splash, New York’s largest water park. It was shuttered for all of 2020, and is welcoming back normal.

But COVID safety will not just wash away.

“For us, it’s incremental. You’re still going to see sanitizing stations out there. We have a clean team that goes around and we will sanitize throughout the day,” said Splish Splash Director of Marketing Danielle Trombetta.

Other protocols that will stay for now: Social distancing signage, and unvaccinated guests still asked to wear masks.

“But no one will be checked at the door? It’s an honor system?” Gusoff asked.

“Yes, we trust our guests will follow CDC guidelines,” said Trombetta.

Gone are required reservations, temperature checks and capacity limits.

“We want our guests to come out and have a great time, but also feel safe at the same time,” Trombetta said.

Amusement parks and family entertainment were among the longest shuttered, no included in Phase Four reopenings.

Dropping capacity limits is a light at the end of the tunnel say the owner of Laser Bounce, but many safety investments will stay.

“Leaving the social distancing markers and [clear plastic sheets], especially when we see customers are really comfortable wearing masks. I think they are able to enjoy my facilities but have that measure of extra safety as well,” said owner Ryan D’Amico.

Is the public ready to jump back into pre-pandemic norms?

“I cant wait, I look forward to it,” one person said.

“I think it’s a little too early,” said another. “Still gotta be careful out there.”

With capacity limits lifted, amusement parks are suddenly in need of a lot more staff. Splish Splash is hiring cooks, lifeguards and more to open seven days a week at the end at the end of the month for the first time since 2019.

Splish Splash has more than 20 sister parks around the U.S., and those in New York and California are the last to lift capacity restrictions