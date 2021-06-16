NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brigitte Gerney, whose rescue operation made headlines and brought New York City traffic to a standstill back in 1985, has died.
The then-49-year-old mother of two was walking home from a dentist appointment on the Upper East Side when a construction crane collapsed on top of her, crushing her legs.
She was trapped for six hours before crews were finally able to free her.
After 13 operations, Gerney was able to walk again.
She died last week at her home in Southampton. She was 85 years old.