NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in critical condition after a brutal beating caught on video in the Bronx.
Police say the search continues for his attacker.
Surveillance video shows the suspect bash the 28-year-old victim in the back of the head with a rock, then stomp on him multiple times.
Police said the suspect hit the victim again with another rock.
It happened last Wednesday on Brook Avenue near 147th Street in the Mott Haven section.
Police said a woman passing by found the victim and called 911.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.