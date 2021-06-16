NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a woman accused of going on a racist rant at a pizza place in Brooklyn.
She was caught on video shortly before 5:30 p.m. last Friday at Not Ray's Pizza on Fulton Street.
Police said a 36-year-old customer was leaving the eatery when the suspect walked in. She allegedly grabbed a black pepper shaker and shook it at the customer, while making anti-Black, anti-immigrant remarks.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating the incident.
