DevelopingFBI: Suspect Killed During Kidnapping Investigation In Leonia, New Jersey
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, lower manhattan, Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Lower Manhattan.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday inside a home near Broadway and Bond Street.

READ MORE: Seen On Video: Marijuana Thrown Off Rooftop During Attempted Robbery In Brooklyn

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said a 10-year-old girl awoke to the man rubbing himself against her feet.

READ MORE: Police Say Man Smashed Bottle In The Face Of Subway Rider In Brooklyn

The suspect took off in an unknown direction, and the child was not physically hurt.

MORE NEWS: Yaniris Marte Speaks Out After Her Brother Is Viciously Bashed Over The Head With A Cobblestone In The Bronx: 'He Wanted To Kill My Brother'

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team