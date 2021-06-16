TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a bill that will extend eligibility for special education students.
The move comes after more than a year of learning was lost because of the pandemic.
Now, certain New Jersey students who exceed the age of eligibility, which is 21, will have an extra year of education.
Murphy says the state will be using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to help cover the costs.
The extension will be available for this year, 2022 and 2023.