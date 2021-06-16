NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City is naming 16 parks for prominent Black Americans.
The Parks Department made the announcement at Mullally Park in the Concourse section of the Bronx. It is being renamed after Rev. Wendell Foster, the first African American from the Bronx elected to the City Council.
The city says the initiative started last year after the death of George Floyd.
The spaces will be renamed after educators, civil rights leaders, pioneers in the LGBTQ community and in the arts.
"These include individuals that really tell an amazing story about their lives. And our goal is to represent the culture and diversity of New York City," said Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver.
With Wednesday’s announcement, the city has renamed 28 parks in total.