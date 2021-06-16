CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:K-9, Local TV, New York, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD‘s newest class of K-9 recruits graduated from training Wednesday.

Each of the 10 new police dogs has been named in honor of an officer who was killed in the line of duty.

READ MORE: 2 Arrested In Connection To January Shooting At Staten Island Recording Studio

MORE NEWS: FBI: Suspect Killed During Kidnapping Investigation At Leonia Apartment Complex

They include K-9 Zadro, named in honor of Det. James Zadroga, who died from 9/11 related illness; K-9 Lynch, named after Det. Joseph Lynch, who died in the line of duty in 1940, and K-9 Davie, named for Patrolman David Guttenberg, who was killed on duty in 1978.

CBSNewYork Team