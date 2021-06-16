NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD‘s newest class of K-9 recruits graduated from training Wednesday.
Today was graduation day for our newest @NYPDCT & Bomb Squad K-9's. Each of our highly trained K-9's was named in remembrance of our fallen heroes and will be responsible for keeping our city streets safe. pic.twitter.com/9fcEanan
They include K-9 Zadro, named in honor of Det. James Zadroga, who died from 9/11 related illness; K-9 Lynch, named after Det. Joseph Lynch, who died in the line of duty in 1940, and K-9 Davie, named for Patrolman David Guttenberg, who was killed on duty in 1978.