NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the suspect who they say smashed a bottle in the face of a subway rider in Brooklyn.
It happened on May 30 at around 6:16 p.m. on board a southbound R train as it approached the 4th Avenue and 9th Street station in Park Slope.
Police say the suspect got into an argument with another passenger, 24, on the train. They say the argument turned physical, and the suspect hit the victim in the head with a glass bottle, causing a deep gash near his left eye.
Police say the suspect took off southbound on 4th Avenue.
The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
