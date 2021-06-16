HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County Police want your help finding four suspects they say stole more than $7,000 worth of perfume.
Police say it happened June 9 at 2:45 p.m. at Ulta on Walt Whitman Road.READ MORE: Seen On Video: Marijuana Thrown Off Rooftop During Attempted Robbery In Brooklyn
They’re looking for four suspects: Two men and two women, who were caught on surveillance camera. One of the women can be seen smiling while carrying several bottles of perfume.READ MORE: Police Say Man Smashed Bottle In The Face Of Subway Rider In Brooklyn
In total, police say the four suspects took 76 bottles worth $7,220.MORE NEWS: NYPD: 10-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted By Stranger Inside Her Manhattan Home
Anyone with any information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip by CLICKING HERE. All tips will be kept confidential.