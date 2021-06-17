NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 82-year-old man was punched in the head and robbed while buying coffee on the Lower East Side.
It was all caught on camera shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday inside a bodega on East Broadway near Clinton Street.
Surveillance video shows the suspect raise his fist before striking the victim and running off with his cane.
Police said the suspect had demanded money from the man, but he refused.
He suffered a minor head injury but refused medical attention on the scene.
