NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bodega employee was thrown to the ground in a violent robbery caught on video in the Bronx.
It happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday inside a store on Willis Avenue near East 146th Street.READ MORE: Reports Of Small Aircraft In Water Off Long Beach Island Unfounded, Sheriff's Office Says
Surveillance video shows the suspect walk in and pass by the employee. When the worker turns his back, the suspect suddenly knocks him to the ground and punches him in the head.READ MORE: New Jersey Named Best State To Live In, According To New Ranking
Police said he stole the man’s cellphone before taking off in an unknown direction.MORE NEWS: Reopening New York: US Open To Allow Full Fan Capacity At 2021 Tournament
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.