NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Broadway is back, and the Boss is leading the way.

Springsteen on Broadway, Bruce Springsteen’s autobiographical musical will open next Thursday at the St. James Theatre on 44th Street.

It’s the first show to open on Broadway since the pandemic forced theaters to go dark in March of 2020.

“I’m ready for everything to reopen,” said tourist Kathy Davis.

“I think that it’s going to be great, bt we just gotta be careful,” said tourist Haskel Black.

And Jujamcyn Theaters, which operates the St. James Theater, is being very careful. It requires ticket holders to:

Show proof of being fully vaccinated with an FDA-approved vaccine

Proof can be a vaccination card, or, for New Yorkers, the mobile Excelsior Pass

Anyone younger than 16 must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult and have proof of a negative COVID-19 test

Adults 18 and over must also have a state issued ID, like a drivers license or passport

“I would probably be more comfortable if they did that,” said tourist Russ Cusano. “If that’s what Broadway needs to open up, that’s what they should do.”

Springsteen is a mobile event only. Paper tickets are history. Each attendee will have their own mobile code to scan, and each must take a COVID-19 survey within 24 hours of the show to access their ticket code and enter the venue.

“I think they’re reasonable precautions. I think this industry has taken the largest hit, just above any other, and I think we’re doing the best we can so not to go backwards,” said Soundview resident Ryan McNally.

McNally says he’s looking forward to buying tickets for Phantom of the Opera when it finally reopens, and he’s willing to meet all the requirements each theater may choose.

“We really have an opportunity to bring back a new normal, but bring back the world as we know it. We’d like to have everybody together, sitting in a theater,” he said.

Seating for Springsteen’s show will not be socially distanced, but entry times will be assigned and staggered to minimize long lines and crowds outside the theater.

Broadway isn’t the only place where live shows are returning. In New Jersey, Summer Stages are offering a wide range of concerts, drive-ins, Shakespeare and more. For more information, CLICK HERE.