NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Changes are coming to the Brooklyn Bridge.
On Monday, the Department of Transportation will close the left Manhattan-bound lane of the bridge to begin converting it into a two-way bike lane.READ MORE: 2 Charged In 2018 Death Of Man Crushed In Makeshift Elevator At Brooklyn Grocery Store
It’s part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s effort to create 30 miles of protected bike lanes this year.READ MORE: Newark Museum Of Art Spotlights New Jersey Artists In Special Exhibition
Watch Mayor de Blasio’s June 17, 2020 Press Conference
MORE NEWS: Juneteenth 2021: Tri-State Area Events Honoring Liberation Of America's Last Enslaved People
The existing promenade area at the center of the bridge, which is currently a shared lane, will be reserved for pedestrians only.