CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Bike Lanes, Bill de Blasio, Brooklyn, Brooklyn Bridge, Local TV, New York, New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Changes are coming to the Brooklyn Bridge.

On Monday, the Department of Transportation will close the left Manhattan-bound lane of the bridge to begin converting it into a two-way bike lane.

READ MORE: 2 Charged In 2018 Death Of Man Crushed In Makeshift Elevator At Brooklyn Grocery Store

It’s part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s effort to create 30 miles of protected bike lanes this year.

READ MORE: Newark Museum Of Art Spotlights New Jersey Artists In Special Exhibition

Watch Mayor de Blasio’s June 17, 2020 Press Conference

MORE NEWS: Juneteenth 2021: Tri-State Area Events Honoring Liberation Of America's Last Enslaved People

The existing promenade area at the center of the bridge, which is currently a shared lane, will be reserved for pedestrians only.

CBSNewYork Team