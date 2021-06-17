NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There are five days left on the Democratic mayoral primary countdown clock, and for many of the leading candidates, it meant harnessing star power to help them make their cases.

As CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, you might recognize the man who appeared with Kathryn Garcia Thursday. He’s actor Clark Gregg, also known as Agent Phil Coulson in Marvel’s Avengers movies. He also happens to be her cousin.

“We used to all meet up at our grandparents’ farm in Connecticut. She was the boss since she was six,” Gregg said. “If there’s a problem, you go, ‘Kathryn?’ And it’s gone.”

Andrew Yang was with actor John Leguizamo.

“I think Andrew brings a lot of unity to the city,” Leguizamo said.

Eric Adams was with former Gov. David Paterson.

“Eric Adams, when you really put his credentials up against the other candidates, has a rare combination of skills,” Paterson said.

With Election Day fast approaching, it was time for “dancing with the stars” as the Democratic mayoral contenders sought to amp up support and excitement.

Garcia enlisted her cousin, who also played an FBI agent on The West Wing, because she was talking about subway safety, putting cops on all 472 subway platforms. Garcia said there’s a major difference between her plan to address subway crime and Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s.

“I will launch a guaranteed job to New Yorkers between the ages of 16 and 24, the age group most likely to get caught up in criminal activity. This will make New York the first major U.S. city to offer residents guaranteed jobs,” Garcia said.

Yang signed a symbolic check to highlight his promise to give poor New Yorkers universal basic income funds if he gets into City Hall.

“I want you to imagine up to half a million New Yorkers who are in deep poverty getting $2,000, or in some cases more, starting next summer,” Yang said.

Eric Adams promised to be a blue collar mayor for a blue collar town.

“In one year, one year, one year, you’re going to see a different New York. One year. Doesn’t take long. All you need is a visionary and a person who can execute,” Adams said.

One reason the candidates may be trying to up the star wattage is that early voting hasn’t generated much enthusiasm. So far, just over 64,000 have cast ballots, out of the four million Democrats and Republicans eligible to vote.

Early voting continues through Sunday. Election Day is Tuesday.