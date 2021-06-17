NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four firefighters had to be hospitalized after a fire broke out overnight in Hell’s Kitchen.
The blaze started just before midnight at a five-story building on 9th Avenue near West 48th Street.READ MORE: NYC Shootings: Another Night Of Gun Violence Leaves At Least 3 Dead
Heavy smoke and fire could be seen shooting into the night sky.READ MORE: Caught On Video: Man Punches 82-Year-Old, Steals His Cane Inside Lower East Side Bodega
More than 100 firefighters were on the scene. The injured members were expected to be OK.MORE NEWS: 2 People, Including Teenager, Injured In Upper East Side Hit-And-Run
This was the second fire within 24 hours in the area. Firefighters put out another fire early Wednesday morning just two blocks away.